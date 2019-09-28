Robecosam Ag Lifted Nike (NKE) Position; Icon Plc (ICLR) Valuation Rose While Brown Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 12,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 345,381 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.18M, down from 358,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $147.29. About 247,179 shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 17,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 88,783 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 71,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 44,065 shares to 3.77 million shares, valued at $437.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Analysts await ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 12.34% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ICLR’s profit will be $93.55 million for 21.28 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by ICON Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.37% EPS growth.

