Robecosam Ag Lifted Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Position; Bridges Investment Management Holding in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Has Decreased by $388,500 as Stock Value Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 135,159 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, down from 139,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 107.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 419,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 811,600 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, up from 392,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 1.00 million shares traded or 34.08% up from the average. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,321 shares to 505,465 shares, valued at $21.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,402 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 24,000 shares to 553,038 shares, valued at $52.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 26,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,553 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MWA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.