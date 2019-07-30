Robecosam Ag Lifted Holding in Pentair Plc (PNR) by $30.12 Million; Agilysys (AGYS) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding by $670,425

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 180.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 684,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.33M, up from 378,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 23,760 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR BOARD OKS SEPARATION OF NVENT; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 125.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 31,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 25,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 2,545 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,160 shares to 53,290 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,208 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Argent Tru Co invested in 0.1% or 20,407 shares. Mirae Asset invested in 0.02% or 60,738 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Northern invested in 1.98 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Inc owns 7,250 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 9,217 shares. Clearbridge reported 4.25 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Lafayette Invests reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 56 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). D E Shaw And owns 1.00M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 79,203 shares to 79,796 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 831,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,884 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 selling transactions for $10.02 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Mak Capital One Ltd Liability Corp has invested 24.59% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Kbc Grp Nv reported 1,199 shares. 398 are held by Dorsey Wright Assocs. D E Shaw & Communication Inc owns 80,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Comm Mn holds 30,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd accumulated 67,483 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 9,923 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 615,752 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,667 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 24,286 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com invested in 7,914 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 13,507 shares. Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 368,029 shares.

