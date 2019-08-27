Robecosam Ag Increases Stake in Rexnord New (RXN); Sysco (SYY) Holder Confluence Wealth Management Has Upped Its Position by $313,104

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 2.29 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 31,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 966,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.30 million, up from 935,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 599,984 shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 432,828 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 11,419 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Company has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Fund Mngmt has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Gsa Prns Llp invested 0.09% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Llc has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). 158,490 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 461,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 20,100 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 28,000 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 1.38M shares stake. Daiwa Securities Inc owns 68,105 shares. Campbell Company Inv Adviser owns 15,494 shares. Amer National Insur Tx owns 125,710 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rexnord to Participate in Vertical Research Partners 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$30.11, Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Rexnord Reports Q1 FY2020 Financial Results and Affirms FY2020 Operating Outlook – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

