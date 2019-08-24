Robecosam Ag Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $6.52 Million as Share Value Rose; Red Hat (RHT) Holding Boosted by Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 415.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 62,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,743 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 15,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 122.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 63,617 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 28,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,076 shares to 4,426 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 4,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,670 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1,109 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 34,388 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 21,200 shares. Westpac Corporation has 27,800 shares. 18.28M are owned by Vanguard Grp. Barclays Pcl invested in 760,339 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Llp accumulated 108,944 shares. Marathon Trading Management Limited reported 5,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Ltd Company reported 2.33% stake. Shine Advisory Ser accumulated 363 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Water Island Cap Limited, New York-based fund reported 605,253 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 373,000 shares to 294,000 shares, valued at $39.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,385 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Associate In reported 103,706 shares. Lifeplan Gp has invested 0.99% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability reported 2.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beacon Capital Mgmt reported 11,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability has invested 2.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 1.66M shares. 77,989 were accumulated by Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co Il. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 0.66% or 31,107 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Llc invested in 0.01% or 831 shares. Richard C Young Co owns 129,319 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 43,840 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,700 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1,796 shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,147 shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or holds 2.3% or 51,475 shares in its portfolio.