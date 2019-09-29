Robecosam Ag Increased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; CORDOBA MINERALS COMMON SHARES CA (CDBMF) SI Decreased By 6.67%

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. CDBMF’s SI was 5,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 6,000 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 1 days are for CORDOBA MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:CDBMF)’s short sellers to cover CDBMF’s short positions. The stock increased 22.47% or $0.0082 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0447. About 261,000 shares traded or 484.52% up from the average. Cordoba Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDBMF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag acquired 11,350 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Robecosam Ag holds 327,979 shares with $18.28 million value, up from 316,629 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $207.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal properties in Colombia. The company has market cap of $15.24 million. The firm explores for copper and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the San Matias project covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the Municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Robecosam Ag decreased On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 778,300 shares to 4.10M valued at $83.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qorvo Inc stake by 847,000 shares and now owns 39,000 shares. Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 13.23% above currents $48.84 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 15.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.