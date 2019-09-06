Robecosam Ag Increased Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Position by $2.27 Million as Share Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose While Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Its Holding

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 49.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 108,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 109,915 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84 million, down from 218,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 9.43M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 225,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.27M, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.51. About 481,035 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 5,548 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,656 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,182 are held by Financial Bank. Jupiter Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,081 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 225,800 shares. Moreover, Garrison Bradford Inc has 4.53% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 35,200 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Co reported 33,109 shares stake. Cap Mgmt reported 132,549 shares stake. Westpac Corporation owns 2,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,411 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 940 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Essex Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 2,621 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 584,996 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.02% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Grandeur Peak Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 4,925 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Management has 0.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 148,200 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 0.97% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,180 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 20,195 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public holds 0.26% or 126,471 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa reported 175,241 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.07% or 1.14 million shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & Tru Company invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenhaven stated it has 12.16 million shares or 13.44% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. 68,061 were reported by Oxbow Advsr Limited Com. First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 18,818 shares. F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 11,062 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.11% or 28,221 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Lc owns 0.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,005 shares.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.47 million shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 582,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 665,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).