Robecosam Ag Increased Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK); Donaldson Capital Management Has Lifted Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Holding by $1.38 Million; Stock Price Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 14,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 345,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47 million, up from 330,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 1.24 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 75,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 146,200 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, up from 71,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.36. About 1.32 million shares traded or 42.54% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Andrew Halpert, MD Named Mercer’s Clinical Innovation Leader, Health, US & Canada – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 7,811 shares to 22,694 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY) by 955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,768 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate has 72,046 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pitcairn Company reported 2,756 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Hl Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 5,272 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs accumulated 605,281 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 112,527 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru Com stated it has 0.45% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 357,386 shares. Mawer Investment Mngmt Limited owns 2.09% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3.12M shares. Boston Research & Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 846,038 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.02M shares. Bowen Hanes And Company Inc accumulated 4,436 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 10.68M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 4,424 shares. Advisory Network owns 14,028 shares. Brown Advisory reported 19,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Lc reported 14,280 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Lc reported 9,993 shares. Ledyard Bancorp reported 3,869 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 3.73 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 479,951 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 0.61% or 14,370 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.08% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 527,644 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 1,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 55 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 16,545 shares.