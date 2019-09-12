Robecosam Ag Increased By $17.06 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Sanmina Has 1.44 Sentiment

Sanmina Corp (SANM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.73, from 2.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 114 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 79 trimmed and sold stakes in Sanmina Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 63.59 million shares, up from 62.99 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sanmina Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 58 Increased: 81 New Position: 33.

Robecosam Ag increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 44.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag acquired 227,500 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)'s stock declined 15.29%. The Robecosam Ag holds 737,500 shares with $55.63 million value, up from 510,000 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $97.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 223,451 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The firm offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 5,234 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – () Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – () Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation for 930,187 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 93,045 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.94% invested in the company for 351,610 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 1.79% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 666,625 shares.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.93 million for 12.31 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings.