Robecosam Ag Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Middleby (MIDD) Holder Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Its Position by $4.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 174.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 32,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 50,608 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 18,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.98. About 40,160 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 13,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 219,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, up from 206,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 7.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 775 shares to 49,892 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 108,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,837 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). First Hawaiian Bank owns 0.03% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 4,256 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 1,578 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 1,900 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 148,898 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,724 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Invesco Ltd stated it has 12,221 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Castleark Management Llc holds 132,104 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has invested 0.04% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 132,998 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Lc has 2.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,379 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth owns 38,690 shares. Vontobel Asset Incorporated has 3.43M shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com reported 59,461 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 64,404 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company accumulated 743,649 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Il holds 115,994 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Company reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Mercantile Trust has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Korea Inv Corp has invested 3.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 1.05 million shares. 233,797 are held by Jag Cap. Calamos Advsrs Llc owns 3.55 million shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 445,700 shares to 4.87 million shares, valued at $100.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 16,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,903 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

