Robecosam Ag Holds Position in Trimble (TRMB); Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 35,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 902,110 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45 million, up from 866,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 756,482 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects Viewpoint to Contribute About $200M of Non-GAAP Rev in 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares to 752,790 shares, valued at $185.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific: High Quality And Fair Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 444,000 shares to 693,000 shares, valued at $87.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,556 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

