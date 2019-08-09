Robecosam Ag Holding in Trimble (TRMB) Increased by $1.44 Million as Share Price Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $4.30 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 35,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 902,110 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45M, up from 866,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 1.63 million shares traded or 46.15% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL-CASH DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TRIMBLE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to Buy Viewpoint From Bain Capital for $1.2

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 25,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 976,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.75M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $552.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.16. About 12.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 01/05/2018 – Facebook hasn’t done enough to protect user data, says co-founder Chris Hughes; 22/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMMENTS ON INAPPROPRIATE CONTENT ON FACEBOOK; 24/04/2018 – FB HIRING MORE TO REVIEW ADS, BUILDING BETTER SYSTEMS REVIEW; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 23/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Takes Steps to Calm Facebook Employees; 22/03/2018 – Bannon declined to comment on suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix, but zeroed in on Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 24.51 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5,158 shares to 293,814 shares, valued at $34.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FB vs. ETSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Daiwa Gru owns 152,190 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca stated it has 17,564 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Mechanics Bancshares Department stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 15.05 million shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 53,590 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 2.72 million shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 9.76M shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Fagan accumulated 3.19% or 44,743 shares. Amarillo Fincl Bank holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,550 shares. Apriem Advsrs has 5,152 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & has invested 2.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgemoor Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 28,924 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F invested in 2,930 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170,774 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company holds 22,019 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 67,950 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 837,800 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Lc owns 107,087 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 12,874 shares. Moreover, Washington has 0.05% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 4,856 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc has invested 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Eqis Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 6,775 shares. Victory Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 243,821 shares. Brown Mgmt Ltd Com holds 7,478 shares. Saturna Cap has 1.57M shares for 1.85% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,893 activity.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,467 shares to 22,208 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,385 shares, and cut its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).