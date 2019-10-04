Robecosam Ag Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Has Trimmed by $988,130 as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Aperio Group Has Increased Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holding

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 41,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, down from 47,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $137.58. About 650,372 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 2,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 21,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 19,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $18.13 during the last trading session, reaching $336.86. About 388,364 shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,520 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.04 million for 16.94 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 1,637 shares in its portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 22,355 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 36,546 shares. Utd Cap Fin Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Allstate Corp invested in 24,787 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 15,136 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 369,850 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 4,712 are held by Hyman Charles D. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 2,006 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd invested in 0.24% or 10,000 shares. Nomura invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 110,882 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 2,171 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co reported 2,188 shares stake.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $24.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20,832 shares to 823,901 shares, valued at $201.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 54,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,079 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Eaton Vance Management reported 8,542 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0.05% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 61,607 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Bartlett Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Bokf Na invested in 4,415 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 64 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 44,215 shares. Castleark Mngmt holds 0.06% or 4,585 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 277,938 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prns Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 32,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 22,704 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 2,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 47 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ruggie Cap Grp holds 0.01% or 12 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.