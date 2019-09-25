Robecosam Ag Holding in First Solar (FSLR) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Has Decreased Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding by $1.39 Million as Market Valuation Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 147,866 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 273,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 8.02M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.19M, down from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $65.48. About 1.16M shares traded or 9.16% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 360,029 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Shapiro Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 14.53M shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 763,720 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.27M shares. Sirios Capital Management Lp holds 371,822 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bb&T Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Marshall Wace Llp has 423,989 shares. Shell Asset owns 43,638 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 44,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connable Office reported 11,597 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2,700 shares to 20,840 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.71M for 15.44 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 13,513 shares to 68,886 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 42,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arosa Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.77% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Masters Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.6% or 500,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 1.51 million shares. Sei Invests accumulated 124,918 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 14,600 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Limited stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Robecosam Ag has 1.11% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0% or 25 shares. 6,507 were accumulated by Scotia. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 21,834 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Lc reported 35,553 shares. S&Co stated it has 10,841 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 3,722 shares.