Robecosam Ag Has Upped By $360,000 Its Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position; Urban Outfitters (URBN)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 127 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 133 cut down and sold their equity positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 73.29 million shares, down from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Urban Outfitters Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 62 Reduced: 71 Increased: 77 New Position: 50.

Robecosam Ag increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag acquired 4,500 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Robecosam Ag holds 577,038 shares with $46.60M value, up from 572,538 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $30.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 954,456 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9800 target in Thursday, July 25 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability owns 5,183 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel has 0.6% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 14,465 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 2.06% or 31.11 million shares in its portfolio. Bb&T reported 103,308 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% or 28,600 shares. Blume Capital Management has 300 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 2,674 shares. 3,242 are owned by Huntington Bank & Trust. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). The Missouri-based National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Scotia Cap holds 26,137 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 439,924 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Robecosam Ag decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 28,974 shares to 187,556 valued at $10.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 445,700 shares and now owns 4.87 million shares. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was reduced too.

Sib Llc holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. for 263,038 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc owns 58,956 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Trust Company Lta has 1.08% invested in the company for 187,777 shares. The Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 36,900 shares.

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on August, 20 after the close. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 29.76% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.84 per share. URBN’s profit will be $57.80 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% EPS growth.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 7.92 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.