Robecosam Ag Has Upped By $1.14 Million Its Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Trimmed Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Stake By $402,240

Robecosam Ag increased Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag acquired 8,754 shares as Valmont Inds Inc (VMI)’s stock rose 3.86%. The Robecosam Ag holds 144,244 shares with $18.77 million value, up from 135,490 last quarter. Valmont Inds Inc now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 18,263 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 16,760 shares as Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA)’s stock rose 1.62%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 664,659 shares with $16.29M value, down from 681,419 last quarter. Plains All Amern Pipeline L now has $15.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 185,951 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 45,940 shares to 4.35 million valued at $377.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) stake by 4,750 shares and now owns 11,421 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) was raised too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. Shares for $188.94M were sold by EMG Investment – LLC.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PAA’s profit will be $312.78M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.82% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag decreased Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 40,000 shares to 325,000 valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) stake by 10,500 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.