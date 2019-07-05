Robecosam Ag Has Trimmed By $15.21 Million Its Danaher (DHR) Position; Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Covered By 10 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $184 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $185 target. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) latest ratings:

Robecosam Ag decreased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 23.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 115,199 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Robecosam Ag holds 369,850 shares with $48.83M value, down from 485,049 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $102.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $144.51. About 585,777 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 616,436 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLK, ORCL, ADSK, TEL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Co owns 4,692 shares. Hartford Management Co holds 23,444 shares. Clearbridge Investments holds 1.06% or 7.70M shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 42,192 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.14% or 365,694 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.04% or 186,034 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 17.31M shares stake. 8,469 were reported by Fil Limited. Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 1.14% or 223,024 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Tru Company has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,780 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Polaris Greystone Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Clarivest Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lpl Finance Ltd Com invested in 81,928 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 3,491 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.37 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Danaher Corporation (DHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Danaher’s Trading Value Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Robecosam Ag increased Aptiv Plc stake by 22,000 shares to 790,000 valued at $62.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 41,315 shares and now owns 616,055 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur And Godfrey Lc invested in 23,590 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Cornerstone stated it has 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 612,046 shares. Field And Main Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 637 shares. Mckinley Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware accumulated 219,246 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 1.07% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Perkins Coie Tru holds 1.8% or 29,392 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 23,766 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc owns 20,000 shares. Family Capital has 29,542 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 747,662 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc accumulated 110,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 2.12M shares. Everence Mngmt reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 245,214 shares.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $816.70 million for 31.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.