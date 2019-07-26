Robecosam Ag Has Raised Its Position in Analog Devices (ADI) as Stock Rose; Walleye Trading Has Raised Its Microchip Technology (Call) (MCHP) Holding

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 79,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $122.23. About 497,021 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (MCHP) by 67.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.3. About 415,103 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.49; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Incorporated Prices $2.0 Billion Note Offering; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of stock or 3,585 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (Call) (NYSE:AHS) by 11,600 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 107,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,906 shares, and cut its stake in Synaptics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 521,483 are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Shaker Invs Oh has 8,135 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 3.28M shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank Corp holds 160,887 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,762 shares. First Savings Bank Tru, Maryland-based fund reported 20,839 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr reported 1.06M shares. Fil has invested 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.03% or 16,905 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Limited Liability Company has 0.7% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 45,327 shares. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.94% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 39,730 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 131,857 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn stated it has 33 shares.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microchip: A Bottom Is Possibly In – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip (MCHP) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Microchip (MCHP) Stock Is a Strong Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2018. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 90,536 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prns Ltd Co has invested 1.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 0.23% or 89,784 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 67,558 shares. New England And Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.89% or 12,500 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 29,677 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 1,462 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,049 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 20,479 shares stake. Findlay Park Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.61% or 1.66M shares. Sadoff Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 265,137 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc accumulated 0.99% or 275,741 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). The California-based Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 198,452 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofAML upgrades ADI on 5G potential – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.