Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding by $23.65 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Entegris Com (ENTG) Stock Price Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Has Upped by $800,865 Its Stake

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 7215% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 865,732 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 3.31 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.40M, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 3.50 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 8,839 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 54,481 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 954,180 shares. Virtu Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Signaturefd holds 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 1,572 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fort Ltd Partnership owns 5,216 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Vanguard has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 82,900 are held by Teton Advsrs. Dupont Capital has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 26,839 shares. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,600 shares. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership reported 120,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Dynamic Capital Ltd accumulated 2.69% or 24,275 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 360,400 shares to 630,600 shares, valued at $25.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.64M for 24.21 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,065 shares to 65 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,705 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Alabama-based Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 52,003 shares. 29,647 were reported by Atria Investments Lc. 341,490 are owned by Renaissance Tech Llc. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.01% or 16,951 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 242,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 27,161 shares. 2.94 million are held by Snyder Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. 6,606 are owned by Hightower Limited Co. Automobile Association stated it has 20,490 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 166,889 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 1.82M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 95,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 214,119 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 0.13% or 21,945 shares.

