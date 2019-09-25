Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Position by $23.65 Million; Share Value Rose; Holder Beck Capital Management Upped Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Stake

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 3.31 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.40 million, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. It closed at $23.22 lastly. It is down 30.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $819.29. About 403,742 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle First Quarter Earnings Per Share Increases 33% To $2.13 On Revenue Increase Of 7.4%; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Westpac has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Aviva Pcl holds 0.05% or 9,265 shares in its portfolio. Ruggie Cap Gru reported 0.01% stake. The California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 590 shares stake. Kansas-based Paragon Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.16% or 41,286 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 11,127 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.07% or 6,833 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has 3,833 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Motco holds 45 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 778 shares stake.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,721 shares to 20,429 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust S&P 500 Etf Usd Dis (SPY) by 1,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Ultra S&P 500 Proshares (SSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omni Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 3.77 million shares. Teton Advisors reported 82,900 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 133,356 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 47,484 shares. Neuberger Berman reported 2.61M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 15,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Personal Finance Services reported 6,200 shares. 154,649 are held by M&T Comml Bank. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 1.01M shares. Waddell & Reed stated it has 7.98 million shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Service, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,948 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 106,830 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Com Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 57,861 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al invested 0.27% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

