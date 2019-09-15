Robecosam Ag Has Lifted Position in Power Integrations (POWI) by $4.24 Million; Wade G W & Decreased Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $9.65 Million

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 81.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 55,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 68,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 487,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, up from 432,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 132,088 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold POWI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 5.13% more from 25.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel invested 0.31% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Moreover, M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 27,083 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Smithfield Co has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Scout Invests holds 93,822 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 98,730 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 2,833 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank stated it has 45 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% stake. Comerica Bancshares reported 29,831 shares stake. Mutual Of America Ltd has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP holds 0.25% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 237,865 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Incorporated has 6,383 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,000 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,576 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 2,943 shares to 52,784 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 243,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Mngmt accumulated 33,972 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Com holds 0.16% or 808,435 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co owns 3,409 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. 4,000 are owned by Zuckerman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Athena Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.48% or 12,313 shares. Blume Mngmt reported 1,092 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Atlas Browninc owns 6,303 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings holds 273,134 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,451 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has 0.47% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 240,766 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.62% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 60,534 shares. First reported 44,765 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.16% or 1,425 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 12,950 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.