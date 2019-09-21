Robecosam Ag Has Decreased Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $31.74 Million; Valuation Declined; Hcp (HCP) Holding Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 38.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 269,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 424,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.11M, down from 693,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13M shares traded or 256.92% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 170,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 576,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.43 million, up from 405,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 7.12M shares traded or 152.74% up from the average. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – FUNDAMENTAL ADVISORS BUYS MEZZANINE LOAN FROM HCP FOR $112M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87M for 25.95 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 419,600 shares to 811,600 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

