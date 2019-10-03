Robecosam Ag Has Decreased Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding by $988,130; Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Market Valuation Rose While Hsbc Holdings Plc Boosted by $5.96 Million Its Holding

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 6,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 41,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, down from 47,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 426,859 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 496,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 370,952 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sabesp’s IDRs at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 22,645 shares to 97,776 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 15,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,355 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 58,471 shares to 343,897 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 2.46 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 2,288 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability reported 869,405 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 6,050 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,091 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,630 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc holds 10,653 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 3 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 135,046 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 249 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Llc holds 0.06% or 467,709 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Advsr has 0.44% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).