Robecosam Ag Has Decreased Idex (IEX) Holding; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 31.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 18,123 shares with $6.91M value, down from 26,640 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $204.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $364.17. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too

Robecosam Ag decreased Idex Corp (IEX) stake by 30.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 40,200 shares as Idex Corp (IEX)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Robecosam Ag holds 91,556 shares with $13.89M value, down from 131,756 last quarter. Idex Corp now has $12.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $166.4. About 137,500 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 0.96% above currents $166.4 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” on August 09, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” published on January 07, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Robecosam Ag increased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 79,000 shares to 199,000 valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Crane Co (NYSE:CR) stake by 10,701 shares and now owns 108,266 shares. Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) was raised too.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $109.47M for 28.49 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 822 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,504 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 10,684 shares. Andra Ap holds 23,400 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Personal Service holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 170,633 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 16,804 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 40,305 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors holds 0% or 4,909 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 115,455 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 168 shares. 6,301 are owned by Westpac. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 7,277 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Jumps as U.S.-China Agree to Trade Talks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 17.70% above currents $364.17 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $460 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Seaport Global maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&T National Bank Pa reported 0.28% stake. Needham Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 25,500 shares. 1.32 million were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap L P. Cumberland Prtn Ltd reported 0.4% stake. Meritage Port owns 0.9% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,352 shares. Finance Consulate Inc reported 0.16% stake. Va holds 786 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Keystone Fincl Planning invested in 14,208 shares. New York-based Beech Hill Advsrs has invested 3.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Llc stated it has 7,897 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Korea Corp owns 452,691 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Shelton holds 0.04% or 3,958 shares in its portfolio. 7,639 are held by Pacific Global Inv Management. Adirondack holds 1.11% or 4,266 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).