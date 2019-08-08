Robecosam Ag Has Decreased Cree (CREE) Holding By $48.85 Million; Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Robecosam Ag decreased Cree Inc (CREE) stake by 54.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 857,000 shares as Cree Inc (CREE)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Robecosam Ag holds 711,500 shares with $40.71M value, down from 1.57M last quarter. Cree Inc now has $6.72B valuation. The stock increased 4.30% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.34. About 724,063 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 12/04/2018 – Cree Licenses GaN Power Patents to Nexperia; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!

Among 3 analysts covering Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Theravance Biopharma had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) latest ratings:

Robecosam Ag increased Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) stake by 12,377 shares to 97,000 valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 395,000 shares and now owns 4.38M shares. Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) was raised too.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,145 activity. The insider LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares worth $120,145.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cree and ON Semiconductor Announce Multi-Year Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why this just-announced $85M deal is big news in Durham – Triangle Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Search Minerals Inc. Announces Shares for Debt and Grant of Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 104,184 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 167,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 158,360 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Pa reported 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 0.01% or 101,445 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Lpl Financial Ltd has invested 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 6,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% or 81,807 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.05% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.01% stake. Clearbridge Lc reported 0.48% stake. Charles Schwab Management owns 889,602 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 232,712 shares. New York-based First Eagle Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Theravance (TBPH) Q2 Loss Narrower, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) CEO Rick Winningham on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Corcept’s (CORT) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Theravance Biopharma Reports New Data from Phase 2 Study of Ampreloxetine (TD-9855) in Oral Presentation at 32nd European Neurology Congress – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 4.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 629,345 shares traded or 105.57% up from the average. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension; 21/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Drops 7.7% to Lowest in a Month; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – EXPANDED APPROVAL IN U.S. ALLOWS TRELEGY ELLIPTA TO BE USED AS A TREATMENT FOR A BROADER POPULATION OF COPD PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.22; 14/03/2018 Theravance Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM AN EXPLORATORY PHASE 2A STUDY IN NOH PATIENTS BY END OF JULY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Event Focused on the Unmet Medical Need in the Treatment of Neurogenic Orthosta; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Compared Trelegy Ellipta to Relvar/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow