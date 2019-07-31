Robecosam Ag Has Cut Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Position by $1.41 Million; Share Price Declined; American Airls Group (AAL) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 141,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 392,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 533,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 567,464 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Raises Quarter Dividend to 5c; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Be Pressured, Industry Down in April; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 3.93M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.68 million for 12.71 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 453,713 shares to 953,713 shares, valued at $11.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 30,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc owns 18,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,842 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Huntington Fincl Bank reported 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 61,177 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Numerixs Invest Tech invested 0.03% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 143,425 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,278 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 72,569 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Citigroup holds 41,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has 234,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Axos Financial, Inc. (AX) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mueller Water Products Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mueller Water Products to Acquire Krausz Industries, Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 8,925 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 68 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 228 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 79 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Com accumulated 45,764 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.35% or 44,660 shares. 144,357 are held by Guggenheim Capital Llc. Morgan Stanley owns 1.45M shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Andra Ap owns 0.05% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 58,800 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 196,633 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Verity Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% or 9,953 shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wabtec (WAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Airlines Raises Guidance Despite 737 MAX Hit – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Delta Could Fly All Airline Stocks Higher in a Sector Breakout – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAL, UAA, LMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. 15,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. The insider KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40 million. $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya also bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.