Robecosam Ag Decreased Its Position in Xilinx (XLNX) by $55.94 Million; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.37 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 444,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 693,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.87M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.22. About 2.21 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 7,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 11,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $218.2. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 30,468 shares to 115,800 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 26.65 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,547 shares to 72,729 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,227 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

