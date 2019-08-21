Robecosam Ag Decreased Albemarle (ALB) Stake by $7.17 Million; Endologix (ELGX) Shares Rose While Nea Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $13.45 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 139,927 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX)

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 677,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.54M, down from 766,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 620,933 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $469,984 activity. Shares for $199,999 were bought by Onopchenko John. The insider Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996. 22,692 shares were bought by NEELS GUIDO J, worth $149,994.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endologix +7% on equity financing and debt restructuring – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Endologix’s (ELGX) CEO John Onopchenko on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Endologix, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Endologix (ELGX) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 445 shares. Nea Commerce Llc has 249,021 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% stake. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 65 shares. Fdx reported 3,820 shares. Sei Invests holds 135,488 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,670 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd reported 1.33% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Motco has invested 0.4% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 23 were accumulated by Valley National Advisers Inc. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 3,623 shares. New England Rech Mgmt Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Asset Mngmt owns 6,717 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 10,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 155,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.