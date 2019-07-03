Robecosam Ag Cut Whirlpool (WHR) Holding by $537,240; Valuation Declined; Primecap Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $2.56 Million

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 14,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 billion, down from 15.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 4,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 168,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $146.23. About 166,539 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.93B for 38.64 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,600 shares to 20,700 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankamerica Corp New (NYSE:BAC) by 183,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 700 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.06% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 30,122 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma holds 0.04% or 695,879 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas Securities has 0.16% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,625 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 8,595 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.19% or 804 shares. Ims Management owns 3,732 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset holds 26,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,788 shares. 10,007 are held by Birmingham Capital Inc Al. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 2,540 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 22,898 shares. 63,650 are held by Natixis. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 0% or 179 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc by 155,350 shares to 465,350 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 395,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 earnings per share, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $235.68 million for 9.77 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

