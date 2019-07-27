Robecosam Ag Cut Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $302,720 as Share Price Declined; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Swedbank Raised Its Stake by $531,320 as Market Valuation Rose

Swedbank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 14,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,879 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, up from 214,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 7,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,656 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $891,000, down from 27,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.06 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. $2.51 million worth of stock was bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7. LUCIANO JUAN R also bought $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 4,327 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.2% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 1.97 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 75,031 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 646,003 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 12,143 were reported by Arete Wealth Limited Liability Com. Citadel Advsr Limited owns 512,220 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 22,363 shares in its portfolio. 5,832 were reported by Bessemer Grp Incorporated. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,906 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc has 0.09% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 3,600 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp owns 40,793 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,600 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 34,431 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $83.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 684,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Flow Inc.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.51M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property G (NYSE:SPG) by 654,147 shares to 296,378 shares, valued at $54.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Co (NYSE:UNP) by 4,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,216 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnso (NYSE:JNJ).

