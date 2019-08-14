Robecosam Ag Cut By $874,445 Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holding; Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Centerra Gold (TSE:CG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centerra Gold had 2 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 25. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

Robecosam Ag decreased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 49.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 6,115 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Robecosam Ag holds 6,182 shares with $887,000 value, down from 12,297 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $47.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $147.71. About 774,232 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M

The stock increased 4.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 653,995 shares traded. Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 17/04/2018 – IMERYS’S ROOFING UNIT SAID TO GET BIDS FROM CARLYLE, LONE STAR; 01/05/2018 – CARLYLE’S SAYS ACCELERATION OF GDP GROWTH HAS STOPPED; 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement; 11/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Varo Energy scrapped IPO as U.S.-China trade dispute hit markets – CEO; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Carlyle Euro Clo 2018-1 Dac; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 20/03/2018 – CARLYLE’S RUBENSTEIN SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 28/05/2018 – ALTAMIR SCA ALMP.PA – APAX PARTNERS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CARLYLE GROUP TO ACQUIRE 100% OF EXPEREO

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.49 billion. The Company’s principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan mine located in Canada. It has a 26.1 P/E ratio. The firm also holds 100% interests in the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo exploration property located in Mongolia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Centerra Gold Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Advisors reported 17,920 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) for 136,900 shares. Pinnacle Limited owns 32,725 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG). Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.01% in Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG). Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Co Delaware has 0.13% invested in Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) for 97,649 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,805 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Incorporated owns 131,300 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) for 875,436 shares. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 690,184 shares. Sol Cap Management Com reported 0.96% in Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 266 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt owns 15,700 shares.

More news for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here’s Why Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “How Much Of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 15, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation owns 45 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 1.62% or 211,200 shares. Illinois-based First Amer Bancorp has invested 0.25% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & Co has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 12,959 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Republic Invest invested in 0.02% or 28,102 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,860 shares. Richard C Young And Ltd reported 42,762 shares. 163,429 are owned by Metropolitan Life. 4,088 are held by Pitcairn Co. Cap Mgmt Assocs New York, New York-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 58,724 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 349 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.09% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 134,030 shares.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $666.37M for 17.93 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag increased Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 35,902 shares to 902,110 valued at $36.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 230,000 shares. South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) was raised too.