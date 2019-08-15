Robecosam Ag Cut By $3.47 Million Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake; Farmers National Banc (FMNB)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 35 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 29 sold and reduced positions in Farmers National Banc Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 10.24 million shares, up from 10.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Farmers National Banc Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

Robecosam Ag decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag sold 19,697 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Robecosam Ag holds 421,779 shares with $74.46 million value, down from 441,476 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $202.56. About 353,040 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company has market cap of $378.49 million. The firm offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit; and night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, and brokerage and other services. It has a 11.4 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc holds 6.4% of its portfolio in Farmers National Banc Corp. for 602,215 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 486,687 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 1.07% invested in the company for 273,298 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.03% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 730,800 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 38 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,510 activity.

Analysts await Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 10.34% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FMNB’s profit will be $8.85 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Farmers National Banc Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag increased Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) stake by 8,754 shares to 144,244 valued at $18.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 440,000 shares. Livent Corp was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $187.79’s average target is -7.29% below currents $202.56 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, May 2. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $20800 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, August 7 report. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $167 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19100 target in Wednesday, May 1 report.