Robecosam Ag Continues to Hold Stake in Aqua America (WTR); Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Increased American Homes 4 (AMH) Holding

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 79,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 239,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 159,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 485,017 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in American Homes 4 (AMH) by 60.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 3.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.14M, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in American Homes 4 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 1.20M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $120.4 million of RMBS issued from American Home 4 Rent 2015-SFR1; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7,040 shares to 20,656 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 76,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,427 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 78,583 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 425 shares. Qs Investors Lc has 0% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated has 111,670 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Texas Yale Cap has 129,588 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv holds 29,987 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.71% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). New York State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 269,240 shares. Northern has 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 2.09M shares. Wetherby Asset reported 8,479 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 213,313 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% or 3,585 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 558 shares in its portfolio.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs by 20,953 shares to 26,450 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,513 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 7,100 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Highlander Mgmt Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,975 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,026 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.22% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 637,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 48,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 586,057 shares. Cls has 457 shares. 264,800 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 2.31M shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 9,000 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 140,087 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 50,968 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).