Robecosam Ag Continues to Hold Holding in Valmont Inds (VMI); As Changyou Com LTD (CYOU) Market Valuation Declined, Css Has Trimmed Its Position by $408,306

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 8,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 144,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77 million, up from 135,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.3. About 41,409 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY

Css Llc decreased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 24,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.04% . The institutional investor held 52,378 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, down from 76,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.82M market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.56. About 175,888 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 11.50 million shares, valued at $15.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Coty Inc (Put) (NYSE:COTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. 504,582 are held by King Luther Mgmt. Art Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 200 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Fort Lp has 0.01% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 199 shares. 2.89 million were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.05% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1,116 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 10,000 shares. Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 13,099 shares. 2,039 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company. Schroder Investment Grp Inc invested in 579,467 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 40,391 shares to 60,812 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 5,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,409 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).