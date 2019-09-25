Robecosam Ag Boosted Its Holding in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) as Market Value Rose; Patten & Patten Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) Has Cut by $540,971 as Stock Rose

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 970,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.17 million, up from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 7.79 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 70,921 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, down from 74,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 1.11 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 269,000 shares to 424,000 shares, valued at $50.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,576 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 970,000 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Kbc Gru Nv owns 66,158 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Cibc holds 0% or 15,883 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Lc holds 8.58 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 201,846 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.23% or 21.12 million shares in its portfolio. Highline Capital Mgmt Lp invested 3.64% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Fjarde Ap accumulated 208,382 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology holds 19,200 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 3.47M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 122,985 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 241,162 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited holds 25,132 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2,035 shares to 13,708 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 6,162 shares. Natl Pension invested in 0.19% or 321,174 shares. Patten holds 0.79% or 11,080 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 1,161 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 79,545 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 33,439 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 0.38% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Granite Investment Prtn Limited Com accumulated 0.37% or 39,537 shares. Washington Trust Financial Bank owns 33,017 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited owns 72,709 shares. The New York-based Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Connors Investor Serv Inc holds 0.37% or 15,975 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 150,921 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 2,782 shares.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.