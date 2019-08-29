Robecosam Ag Boosted Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Holding; Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Robecosam Ag increased Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) stake by 14.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robecosam Ag acquired 12,377 shares as Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)’s stock rose 7.56%. The Robecosam Ag holds 97,000 shares with $10.11 million value, up from 84,623 last quarter. Columbia Sportswear Co now has $6.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.4. About 48,028 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR TO BUY REMAINING 40% STAKE IN SHANGHAI JV; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Robecosam Ag decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 2,210 shares to 13,171 valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 44,572 shares and now owns 248,296 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.48% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 24,331 were reported by Gsa Llp. Psagot Inv House stated it has 12,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc owns 15,327 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Gp invested in 0.52% or 17,076 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Prudential Inc owns 0% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) for 5,540 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia stated it has 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World has 0.08% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Sterling Management Ltd Liability reported 11,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Limited has invested 0.01% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). The Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp has invested 0.32% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 168,836 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3,860 are held by Stifel Financial.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by Gottlieb Scott, worth $104,160.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 5.92 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info