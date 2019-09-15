Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped By $3.39 Million Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding; Shorts at Sunlink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Lowered By 80%

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 10.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 4,637 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 50,240 shares with $36.82M value, up from 45,603 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $21.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $787.86. About 454,813 shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 23/04/2018 – DJ CMG Holdings Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMGO); 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com

Sunlink Health Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) had a decrease of 80% in short interest. SSY’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 80% from 1,500 shares previously. With 5,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Sunlink Health Systems Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s short sellers to cover SSY’s short positions. The SI to Sunlink Health Systems Inc’s float is 0.01%. The stock decreased 3.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 504 shares traded. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) has risen 15.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold SunLink Health Systems, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 369,241 shares or 50.76% less from 749,872 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). Vanguard invested in 57,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Minerva Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 2,305 shares. Citadel Advsrs accumulated 0% or 10,681 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited reported 50,147 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 11,495 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Management Lc has invested 0% in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability holds 2,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 758 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

More notable recent SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Agreement for Sale of Parkside Ellijay Nursing Home and Real Estate – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Amendment to Its Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Sale of Medical Office Building and Land – Business Wire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” with publication date: December 28, 2017.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.29 million. It operates through two divisions, Healthcare Facilities and Specialty Pharmacy. It currently has negative earnings. The Healthcare Facilities segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Thursday, June 27.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Bull Market in Chipotle Stock Is Far From Finished – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York City sues Chipotle – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chipotle Stock: Headed to $900? – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Why one brokerage firm likes Netflix. – Barron’s” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $751.60’s average target is -4.60% below currents $787.86 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 20 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. SunTrust maintained the shares of CMG in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight”. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Wedbush upgraded the shares of CMG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 61,535 shares to 91,444 valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 6,385 shares and now owns 238,819 shares. Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) was reduced too.