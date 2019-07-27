Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped By $20.70 Million Its At&T (T) Position; Devon Energy (DVN) SI Increased By 17.01%

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) had an increase of 17.01% in short interest. DVN’s SI was 15.10M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.01% from 12.90 million shares previously. With 6.58 million avg volume, 2 days are for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s short sellers to cover DVN’s short positions. The SI to Devon Energy Corporation’s float is 3.24%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 4.76 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 02/05/2018 – DEVON ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS $553M SALE OF JOHNSON COUNTY ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL HELP SAVE $150 MILLION TO $200 MILLION ANNUALLY BY 2020; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 667,893 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 8.99 million shares with $281.91M value, up from 8.32 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 50,859 shares to 245,883 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 6,290 shares and now owns 10,743 shares. Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. UBS maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Co Ltd reported 310,502 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 355,773 shares. Moreover, First Merchants Corporation has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 0.48% or 322,281 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) owns 0.75% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,300 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.09M shares. Cincinnati Financial Corp holds 0.67% or 532,000 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 127,749 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 6,495 shares stake. Curbstone Financial Mgmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 45,162 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Lynch & In stated it has 62,445 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 278,435 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0.59% or 6.62 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T – Value Over Volume – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Stellar Job By AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $10.60 billion. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. It has a 4.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Devon Energy Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Devon Energy Withstand Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.