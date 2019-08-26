Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed Rayonier (RYN) Holding By $26.23 Million; Shorts at GAS NATURAL SDG SA ORDINARY SHARES (GASNF) Raised By 3.96%

GAS NATURAL SDG SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GASNF) had an increase of 3.96% in short interest. GASNF’s SI was 312,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.96% from 300,600 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 521 days are for GAS NATURAL SDG SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GASNF)’s short sellers to cover GASNF’s short positions. It closed at $26.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 91.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 846,269 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 76,864 shares with $2.42 million value, down from 923,133 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 488,293 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132,630 are held by Barclays Pcl. First Financial Corp In owns 2,831 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested in 7,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 11,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.02% or 7,875 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.01M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 16,801 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Lc accumulated 7,007 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Co owns 9,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 57,171 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 1,200 shares. 298 are held by Shelton Cap Management. Ing Groep Nv owns 19,843 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 15.97% above currents $26.3 stock price. Rayonier had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, August 9.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 358,035 shares to 533,980 valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 114,338 shares and now owns 120,170 shares. Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was raised too.