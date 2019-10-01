Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) as Valuation Declined; Aristotle Capital Boston Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 43.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 137,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.96 million, down from 317,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 57,355 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 42,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 229,533 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.62 million, down from 272,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $145.49. About 88,794 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 42,168 shares to 206,282 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 37,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Copenhagen Eagle – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Ideanomics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hillhouse-backed Topsports launches up to $1.2 bln Hong Kong IPO -term sheet – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has 900,509 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Everence Inc invested in 5,320 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 24,015 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 385,194 shares. Bessemer invested in 0% or 17,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 35,789 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bernzott Advsrs holds 3.09% or 580,659 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 49,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 521,435 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 8,939 shares. One Trading LP stated it has 329 shares. 5,560 were accumulated by Proshare Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5,999 shares to 78,699 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 11,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29 million for 13.27 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.34% or 225,830 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company reported 0% stake. Sei Invests holds 0.08% or 145,154 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 953 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Boston Invest accumulated 9,516 shares. Waddell Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 3.25 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). State Street holds 0.01% or 670,916 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co holds 73,133 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,419 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Co reported 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 123 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 15,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 0.18% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Scotia Capital holds 1,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio.