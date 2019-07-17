Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake by $2.07 Million; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Decreased Moodys (MCO) Position by $7.24 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $204.98. About 522,233 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bharti’s Baa3 Ratings; Outlook Negative; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MONTENEGRO’S CREDIT PROFILE BALANCES RELATIVELY HIGH WEALTH LEVELS AND EU PROSPECTS AGAINST WEAKENING GOVERNMENT DEBT METRICS; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SAUDI ARABIA RAISES KEY INTEREST RATES, A CREDIT POSITIVE FOR BANKS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Affirms Riverside Health System’s (IL) A2; Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Marathon Clo Xi Ltd; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TELECONFERENCING SERVICES TO B3;; 13/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Malaysia’s Deficit, Debt Burden to Hover Around Current Levels Given New Govt’s Limited Ability to Trim Spending Further; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ARGENTINA & BRAZIL’S LACK OF BILATERAL TRADE DEALS WITH U.S. LEAVE THEM RELATIVELY MORE “EXPOSED TO EVENTUAL IMPOSITION” OF TRADE BARRIERS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Evans Grove Clo, Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Buena Park School District, Ca’s Go Debt To Aa3, Assigns Aa3 To Election Of 2014 Series 2018 Bonds

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 38.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 16,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,437 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 42,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 771,849 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/04/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY Rev $3.65B-$3.69B; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.79M for 22.92 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.36% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 32,405 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested in 0.05% or 55,786 shares. Baltimore reported 50,995 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 220,543 shares. Adelante Cap Management Limited Com has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.09% or 41,901 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks has 13,302 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp reported 0.18% stake. Bartlett Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 138,227 were accumulated by Asset One. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 5,278 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 31,288 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.02% or 678 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc invested in 0.14% or 5,455 shares. Highfields LP owns 151,045 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 76,898 shares to 208,083 shares, valued at $10.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 25,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank holds 165 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd has invested 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Legacy Private has 4,345 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0.46% or 83,047 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 17,000 shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 70 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 7,915 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs stated it has 8,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial reported 282 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 1,006 shares. City invested in 0% or 74 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 31,425 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 490,467 shares stake. Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.