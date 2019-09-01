Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed Its Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holding by $11.34 Million; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Stake in Mastercard (MA) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 50,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 71,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96M, down from 122,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,035 shares to 232,495 shares, valued at $20.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 643 are held by Cls Investments Llc. 222,177 are held by Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Liability. 873,010 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. 11,975 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,489 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 2,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd reported 90,156 shares. King Luther Cap Corp has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 32,237 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.44% or 375,319 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability owns 25,957 shares. 22,799 were reported by Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Moreover, Dsam (London) Limited has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,704 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% or 91,586 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Ltd holds 13,958 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea reported 0% stake. Amp Capital Limited holds 0.11% or 85,263 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma has 3,000 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 35 shares. Old National Natl Bank In has 1,213 shares. Glenmede Na holds 827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 0.38% or 326,430 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 1,819 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Advisor Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bamco Ny owns 4.02M shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.05% or 769,749 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.