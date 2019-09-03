Robeco Institutional Asset Management Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Holding By $6.90 Million; Last Week National Grid plc (LON:NG) Coverage

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 766,789 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 511,290 shares with $5.11 million value, down from 1.28M last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2017 EPS Reduced by 17c Before Tax Reform Effect; Estimate in 10-K Was for 16c; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 23/05/2018 – GE COMMENTS IN SLIDES AHEAD OF EPG PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – General Electric: Announces Orders With Saudi Cement, Dubai Electricity & Water, Ohgishma Power; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS

Among 3 analysts covering National Grid PLC (LON:NG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. National Grid PLC has GBX 960 highest and GBX 840 lowest target. GBX 919.75’s average target is 6.55% above currents GBX 863.22 stock price. National Grid PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of NG in report on Tuesday, July 23 to “Buy” rating. UBS maintained National Grid plc (LON:NG) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 5. See National Grid plc (LON:NG) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 840.00 New Target: GBX 890.00 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 930.00 Initiates Starts

24/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 960.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 840.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 860.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.27% or GBX 2.32 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 863.22. About 1.35M shares traded. National Grid plc (LON:NG) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. The company has market cap of 29.89 billion GBP. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated divisions. It has a 19.4 P/E ratio. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

More notable recent National Grid plc (LON:NG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does National Grid plc (LON:NG.) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Brexit Casts Long Shadow Over FTSE as Other Markets Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying National Grid plc (LON:NG.) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about National Grid plc (LON:NG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own National Grid plc (LON:NG.) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From National Grid plc’s (LON:NG.) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 40,585 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation New York has invested 0.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7.87 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc owns 3,559 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 268,952 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 195,503 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 343,674 shares. Argent Com reported 196,862 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 186,637 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or holds 0.05% or 10,750 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 16,985 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Country Bankshares accumulated 923,113 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd holds 164,952 shares. Nottingham Advsr holds 18,994 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 358,035 shares to 533,980 valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 91,663 shares and now owns 123,482 shares. Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was raised too.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.09B for 15.87 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.