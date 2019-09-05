Robeco Institutional Asset Management Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Cut as Stock Value Rose; Marshfield Associates Has Lowered Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $403,904

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 10,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.32 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.5. About 2.25 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.15M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 1.78 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 20.81 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Co owns 20,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas holds 3.75% or 92,529 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 1.43% or 232,358 shares in its portfolio. Navellier Assocs has invested 0.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Confluence Investment holds 1.97% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance stated it has 190,031 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil holds 0.3% or 8,000 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.01% stake. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 220,750 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 228,956 shares. River Road Asset Management Llc has 1.47M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 374,373 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 5,027 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Management reported 4,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Commerce stated it has 1,660 shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 26,142 shares to 45,603 shares, valued at $32.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.61 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 1,961 shares in its portfolio. Payden Rygel reported 150,700 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 41,110 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bancshares Department has 0.39% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 20,368 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 5,727 shares or 0.48% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 4,635 shares. Arrow invested in 0.3% or 6,729 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation reported 1.02% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Garde Cap has 2,950 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 0.18% or 70,577 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). White Pine Cap, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,155 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1.74% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 18,893 shares. Optimum Inv has invested 0.51% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gradient Investments Lc has 50,835 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.