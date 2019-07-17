Robeco Institutional Asset Management Raised Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Position; Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) Shorts Increased By 5.83%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) had an increase of 5.83% in short interest. SALT’s SI was 2.95M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.83% from 2.78 million shares previously. With 426,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)’s short sellers to cover SALT’s short positions. The SI to Scorpio Bulkers Inc’s float is 7.79%. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 404,857 shares traded. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has declined 37.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SALT News: 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q REV. $54.3M, EST. $53.7M; 16/05/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Warlander Asset Management LP Exits Position in Scorpio Bulkers; 17/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS INC – ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF ONE OF COMPANY’S ULTRAMAX VESSELS WITH AN UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY IN JAPAN; 03/04/2018 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility; 23/04/2018 – SCORPIO BULKERS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers 1Q Rev $54.3M; 24/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers Short-Interest Ratio Rises 56% to 9 Days; 23/04/2018 – Scorpio Bulkers 1Q Total Vessel Rev $54.3M

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) stake by 70.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robeco Institutional Asset Management acquired 32,730 shares as Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS)’s stock declined 9.13%. The Robeco Institutional Asset Management holds 79,342 shares with $10.61 million value, up from 46,612 last quarter. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc now has $12.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $133.97. About 367,323 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program

Among 2 analysts covering Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Scorpio Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Drewry Financial with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. The company has market cap of $436.56 million. The Company’s vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2017, the firm owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

Among 13 analysts covering Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Universal Health Services had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Mizuho maintained Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $150 target. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $144 target in Friday, March 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd holds 25,754 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Parkside Bankshares Tru stated it has 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Paloma Mgmt holds 0.01% or 4,200 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Llc has 0.18% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 12,056 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Miles Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1,541 shares. 5,447 were reported by Prudential Plc. Hollencrest Mgmt stated it has 2,336 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 107,212 shares. 9,122 are owned by Hartford Mgmt Commerce. Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 9,019 shares. Usa Fin Portformulas holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 9,039 shares.