Robeco Institutional Asset Management Raised Holding in Parker Hannifin (PH) as Share Value Declined; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Value Rose, Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Raised Holding by $1.63 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 205,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 596,840 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.43 million, up from 391,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 446,777 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 12,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 4,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $147.06. About 272,024 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Evolus Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Independent Directors Peter Farrell, Ph.D. and Karah Parschauer, J.D. – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Parker-Hannifin Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:PH) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 8,269 shares to 46,521 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,624 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Gentile Thomas C also sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares. Bowman William R also sold $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corporation reported 1,971 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 30,911 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 47,371 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 2,099 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bbr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Magnetar Fin Ltd accumulated 1,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 18,516 shares stake. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 1.08 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 6,800 shares. Markel holds 0.34% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 118,600 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 8.18M shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Company stated it has 1.71 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Company Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Hendley holds 0.3% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 3,455 shares. New England Research & Mngmt invested in 4,235 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,061 shares to 67,754 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,886 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 2,799 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.86% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 24,483 shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Salem Counselors has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amica Retiree Trust owns 720 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 2 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1.88M shares. Fosun Intl holds 0.02% or 1,820 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Lc reported 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp invested in 1,551 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 6,617 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust reported 2,117 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 168,545 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma owns 0.41% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 7.20 million shares. 2,375 were reported by Oakbrook Invests.