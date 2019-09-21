Robeco Institutional Asset Management Position In Discovery (DISCK) Was Boosted; Oz Management LP Has Lifted Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 174,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.79 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 78.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 28,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 64,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 36,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 4.57M shares traded or 55.35% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 1.64 million shares to 668,386 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IEF) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1,751 shares to 220,592 shares, valued at $44.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 50,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

