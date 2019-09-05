Robeco Institutional Asset Management Maintains Position in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG); Lam Research (LRCX) Position Boosted by Rgm Capital Llc

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 650,784 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.50 million, up from 630,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $226.63. About 1.82 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 39,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 291,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.04 million, up from 251,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $149.38. About 528,439 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future

