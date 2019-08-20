Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lowered Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $4.23 Million; Shares Declined; Plains All Amern Pipeline LP (PAA) Holder Harvest Fund Advisors Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 39.78M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974.97 million, down from 42.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 1.43 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 71,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 288,205 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25 million, down from 359,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 3.13M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 13,966 shares to 163,532 shares, valued at $44.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 83,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon’s midstream arm completes purchase of Andeavor Logistics – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 84,543 shares. Kcm Inv reported 15,218 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 10,990 shares. 10,579 are owned by Choate Invest. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 253,549 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 49,168 shares. 349 are owned by Nuwave Management Limited Company. Zacks has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Piedmont Invest Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Becker Mgmt Incorporated reported 12,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Leavell Inv, Alabama-based fund reported 48,905 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 151,132 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt invested in 26,979 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 40,276 shares.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20 billion and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 1.17 million shares to 6.74 million shares, valued at $229.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 64,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Plains’ Cactus II pipeline set to begin partial ops in late Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Report: Trump Signs Executive Order Seeking To Boost U.S. Energy Development – Benzinga” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline: Solid Distribution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 0.03% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 1.25 million shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 32,718 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 331,000 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,220 shares. Cushing Asset Lp has 3.56% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 4.28 million shares. 14,615 were accumulated by Gam Hldgs Ag. Cadence invested in 1.84% or 832,154 shares. Aspiriant Limited has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pennsylvania Tru owns 64,976 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. United Fire Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 130,476 shares. Texas Yale Capital, a Florida-based fund reported 475,052 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 4.94 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory invested in 664,659 shares. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 60,668 shares or 0.08% of the stock.