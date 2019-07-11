Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lowered Korn Ferry (KFY) Position By $3.47 Million; Jefferies Group Upped Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holding

Jefferies Group Llc increased Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) stake by 842.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 18,596 shares as Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS)’s stock rose 23.96%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 20,804 shares with $5.17 million value, up from 2,208 last quarter. Factset Resh Sys Inc now has $11.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $291.48. About 480,245 shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42, REV VIEW $1.35 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $43.45M for 12.73 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Korn Ferry Falls On Lower Guidance – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Korn/Ferry Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Korn Ferry (KFY) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Korn Ferry Named a Leader in All Categories of NelsonHall’s ‘NEAT’ Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Report – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. FactSet Research Systems had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 27. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 27 to “Sell”. DA Davidson maintained the shares of FDS in report on Monday, June 17 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 26. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30000 target in Wednesday, June 26 report.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “FactSet Keeps Riding the Bull – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet Research Systems Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.99 million activity. Shares for $1.99M were sold by Wiseman John W. on Tuesday, January 15.